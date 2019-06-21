McCarty named Assistant VP at Community Bank

Lee McCarty has been named Assistant Vice President. A native of Meridian, McCarty recently served as Loan Officer and has been in banking for four years. In his new role, McCarty will continue to manage and grow loans and deposits in the Forest market.

McCarty is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor in Business Administration and a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss. Active in his community, McCarty serves on the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Forest Rotary Club, Forest Booster Club Broadcast Team, and is a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Lake, Mississippi.

He and his wife, Briana, are expecting their first child, Walt.