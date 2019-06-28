Memorial Hospital names first DAISY Award recipient

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named Amy Wade, RN, Medical/Surgical, as the first DAISY Award honoree on June 6. Wade was presented The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for the exceptional compassion and skill she displayed to her patient, who nominated her.
“We are thankful for the compassionate care Amy and our other nominees provide our patients every day,” said Jennifer Dumal, RN, BSN, MPH, Chief Operating Officer – Clinical/CNO. “It is important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to recognize them.”
The program was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Nurses may be nominated by patients or their families who want to express their gratitude, and to recognize them for the extraordinary skillful and compassionate care they gave.
Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
