Mississippi city no longer provides worker health insurance

Mayor Quincy Rogers tells WDAM-TV that the insurance was cut was due to financial issues and saved the city about $140,000. The nature or cause of the financial issues is unclear. The station says workers were promised raises to help compensate them for paying out-of-pocket for insurance, but those raises haven’t appeared on any paychecks as of yet.
Citizens asked about the missing raises Tuesday at a Board of Aldermen meeting. The station’s report isn’t clear about how those questions were answered. A June 16 meeting was set to discuss the raises.
Workers still can get vision and dental insurance through the city.
