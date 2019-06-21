Mississippi Credit Union Association announces board

The Mississippi Credit Union Association re-elected four members to its board of directors. The twelve-member MSCUA Board represents the association’s seventy-three member credit unions in Mississippi.
Four directors were re-elected to three-year terms: Sheila Bridges, CommFirst FCU (Jackson); John Gibbons, Triangle FCU (Columbus); Chris Hammond, Sunbelt FCU (Laurel); and James B. Smith, Jr., Singing River FCU (Moss Point).
The MSCUA board officers are Chairman Chris Hammond, Sunbelt FCU; Vice Chairman Sheila Bridges, CommFirst FCU; Treasurer Katie Nelson, Eagle Express FCU (Jackson); and Past Chairman James B. Smith, Jr., Singing River FCU.
Board members are Betty Barrett, Magnolia FCU (Jackson); Billy Bridges, Mutual CU (Vicksburg); Rebecca Cooper, 1st Mississippi FCU (Meridian); Elmer Dickens, Gulf Coast Community FCU (Gulfport); John Gibbons, Triangle FCU (Columbus); Alison Lynd, Southern Coastal FCU (Biloxi); Brig. Gen. Richard Moss (Retired), Keesler FCU (Biloxi); and Ray Scott, Southern Mississippi FCU (Hattiesburg).
