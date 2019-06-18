Mississippi Forestry Commission names new Director of Information and Outreach

Jason Scott has joined the Mississippi Forestry Commission as the new Director of Information and Outreach.

Scott is a 2004 graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

Formerly the public information manager for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Scott’s career includes work with the Mississippi State University Foundation and the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

Originally from Raymond, he and his wife AliceClaire reside in Jackson with their three-year-old twin sons.