Mississippi governor candidates split on gas tax, Medicaid

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves told Mississippi Press Association members Friday that he’s against both things because he wants small government.
Democratic Attorney General Jim said he favors both. He said Mississippi has lost billions of federal dollars because of Republican opposition to Medicaid expansion. Hood also said roads and bridges are deteriorating.
Also speaking in favor of Medicaid expansion and a gasoline tax increase were two Republican gubernatorial candidates, former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said increasing the gas tax could help fund education.
