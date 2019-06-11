Mississippi police accused of planting evidence, beating man

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 28-year-old Gianni Williams is suing police Chief Ray Moore and two officers over his January arrest, saying they violated his constitutional rights.
Gianni Williams says one of the officers tailed his car for several blocks one night that month and pulled him over, saying he had failed to use his turn signal. The lawsuit says the officer then called for backup and the two beat the man.
It says the officers also confiscated the phone of Gianni Williams’ wife and planted marijuana in the man’s car.
The city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
