Mississippi school district could shorten summer break

The Oxford school district is considering the change as part of its designation by the state as a district of innovation. The Oxford Eagle reports that the district proposes a shift to a different calendar in the 2022-23 school year.
Superintendent Brian Harvey says the district will consider the shift this fall and hasn’t made any decisions yet.
A committee will research how a shorter summer break would affect teachers, students and others, asking people for their input
The Oxford school board could make a decision in December.
The Corinth school district has operated on a modified calendar with shorter summer breaks for several years.
