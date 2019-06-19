Mississippi shrimp season opens Thursday

The Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources has set the opening date of the 2019-2020 shrimp season in state territorial waters for 6 a.m.
Recreational and commercial shrimp season north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. In areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel, shrimp season will close at 12:01 a.m. on May 1, 2020.
Licensed live-bait shrimping is open year-round in designated areas.
For specific information, call the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295 or the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources at 228-374-5000.
