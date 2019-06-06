Mississippi town to decide whether to allow alcohol sales

WCBI-TV reports a group called “Houston Forward” created a petition to add beer, wine and spirits to local restaurants and stores. Voters will decide whether to approve alcohol sales June 27.

Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson founded “Houston Forward.” He says the proposals are strict and Houston is losing significant revenue by not selling alcohol. Alcohol wouldn’t be sold after 10:30 p.m. and sales would be limited to restaurants with professional kitchens that generate more than half their revenue from food sales.

Pastor Randy Rinehart says possible benefits are outweighed by costs such as the need for more law enforcement and treatment programs.

Houston is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Tupelo.