Money will preserve part of Civil War site in Mississippi

The Vicksburg Post reports that the Mississippi Department of Archives and History is receiving nearly $110,000 from the National Park Service. The money from the American Battlefield Trust will purchase 58 acres (23 hectares) at the Champion Hill Battlefield, about halfway between Vicksburg and Jackson.
Vicksburg National Military Park Superintendent Bill Justice says the land is along a section of road that connected the parts of the Confederate line and later two parts of the Union line.
The Battle of Champion Hill was part of U.S. Gen. Ulysses Grant’s successful effort to take Vicksburg.
About 32,000 Union soldiers fought 23,000 Confederates on May 16, 1863. Confederate forces were crushed and retreated to Vicksburg.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info