New trial set for Mississippi man in killing of 2-year-old

WDAM-TV reports the retrial of Justin Blakeney is set for September in Neshoba County.
Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson approved attorneys’ request for the trial to be moved from Jones County, where Victoria Viner was killed in 2010. She was the daughter of Lidia Viner, Blakeney’s girlfriend at the time.
Jurors for his 2014 trial were chosen in Greene County and taken to Jones County. Blakeney was convicted of capital murder, sentenced to death and sent to prison.
In November 2017, the Mississippi Supreme Court ordered a new trial, ruling Blakeney was denied the opportunity to present a complete defense.
Since December 2017, he has been in protective custody at the Jones County jail.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info