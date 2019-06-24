Ole Miss grad from Hattiesburg wins Miss Mississippi title

During a ceremony Saturday night in Vicksburg, local media report that Miss Riverbend Mary Margaret Hyer was crowned 2019 Miss Mississippi.
This was her third time competing for the crown.
Her social impact statement promoted organ donation. During the talent phase of the competition she sang a son from the musical “Kismet.”
Following her win, Hyer told The Vicksburg Post that she had always dreamed of winning the title but never thought she’d be that lucky.
She wins a $10,000 scholarship and will represent the state in the Miss America competition.
Rounding out the top five were Miss Delta Charley Ann Nix, Miss Hattiesburg Macy Mitchell, Miss Dixie Molly May and Miss University Blair Wortsmith.
