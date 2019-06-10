Owner says ‘time to go home’ as 101-year-old Corinth store closes

Biggers Hardware in Corinth is shutting its doors after a Saturday auction of remaining stock and store fixtures.

Co-owner Lon Taylor tells The Daily Corinthian that “it’s time to go home” at 68 years old, after 40 years working in the store.

Taylor is a great-grandson of founder James David Biggers, who opened the store in 1918.

He says he will miss his customers and the friendships he has built, but says he’s ready to relax.