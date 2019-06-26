Paving coming to dirt road connecting 2 Mississippi highways

The Starkville Daily News reports that Oktibbeha County supervisors on Monday approved a $2.2 million bid for work on Longview Road, with $1 million coming from the county and the rest from the state.

The road near Starkville is unpaved for more than 4 miles (6 kilometers) and connects Highway 25 and Highway 12.

Supervisors’ president Orlando Trainer says the road will be widened and paved and drainage will be installed.

Last year, supervisors’ vice president John Montgomery said funds previously set aside for Longview Road were instead used to build Hail State Boulevard, which bypasses the Mississippi State University campus.