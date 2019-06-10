Police: Woman shoots man, takes him on a drive as he dies

Gulfport police have charged 20-year-old Breanna McClendon of Hattiesburg with second-degree murder.
They say she arrived at a Gulfport gas station Sunday morning with an unnamed man, got into a fight and shot him. Police say someone who didn’t know the man was shot helped load him into the vehicle.
Police say McClendon then drove 60 miles (100 kilometers) to Hattiesburg. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
McClendon is jailed in Gulfport, with bail set at $500,000. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.
Police seek to question the person who helped at the gas station.
