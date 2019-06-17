Rec center dedicated to longtime coach weeks after his death

The Oxford Eagle reports a naming ceremony was held last week for the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center in Oxford.
Howell died May 11 at age 69. He coached and taught for Oxford schools for 37 years and served on the Oxford Board of Aldermen.
Ten days after Howell’s death, the other aldermen named the activity center after him.
His daughter, Kesha Howell-Atkinson, said at the dedication ceremony Wednesday that her father is “smiling huge in heaven.”
Part of the 46,000-square-foot (4,275-square-meter) center opened in January to allow the completion of the Oxford Park Commission’s basketball season. Some other parts opened in February, and a gymnastics room opened this month.
