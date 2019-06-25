Senators: 18 Mississippi airports receiving federal money

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith on Monday announced $4.8 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The single largest grant is just over $1 million to the Magee Municipal Airport for runway improvement.
Other grants include $600,000 to Columbia-Marion County Airport to rebuild some taxiway, $319,500 to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to update a master plan study, $250,000 to Greenwood-Leflore Airport to rehabilitate some apron and nearly $100,000 to Vicksburg Municipal Airport to expand the apron.
