Steel Service celebrating 50 years of service

Steel Service is celebrating 50 years service throughout 2019, and in April, the company celebrated its success at a quarterly luncheon which included all employees as well as special guests, all of whom have contributed to the success of Steel Service.

Incorporated in January of 1969 and located centrally in Flowood, Steel Service has grown over the years. Starting with just one employee in 1969, Steel Service now has over 150 employees. The City of Flowood was chosen for its growing community, location, and positive business culture, which has also contributed to the success of the company. With Steel Service starting out small, the company now operates a 350,000 SQ FT plant facility on 53 acres.

Steel Service holds multiple certifications from the American Institute of Steel Construction, is a member of the American Welding Society (Certified Welding Fabricator) and is licensed in over 40 states. Since its founding in 1969, thousands of major industrial and commercial projects across the United States and throughout the world have been completed. Steel Service has earned a reputation as the “preferred steel contractor” among its customers by providing the safest environment possible for its workforce, with over 1000 days worked without a lost time accident—the highest level of quality within the industry—and a goal of 100% on-time deliveries.

By providing the “total package,” Steel Service assists customers throughout every step of the construction process. Drawings are produced in coordination with other trades through Building Information Modeling (BIM) with 3D-model technology, ensuring proper field fit-up. On-site project management is provided ensuring quick responses to ever-changing construction schedules, and to provide the personal contact customers deserve. In addition to structural steel, Steel Service also provides miscellaneous metals, fabricated and painted in the same plant as the structural steel, so customers purchase a consistent high quality, coordinated product.

Through the company’s Service Center, Steel Service provides steel to the general public and other manufacturing industries. In addition to stock materials, Steel Service offers customers a wide variety of first- and second-stage processing services. Weldments are also their specialty, producing to the customer’s plans and specifications utilizing CNC equipment and the latest technologies, providing delivery of a quality product on time, every time.