Stennis Space Center employee Murrah receives Silver Snoopy Award

Stennis Space Center employee Adam Murrah, a native of Starkville, Mississippi, and a resident of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, received NASA’s prestigious Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Silver Snoopy award June 19 during an onsite ceremony.

Murrah is the cultural resources manager and the National Environmental Policy Act manager in the NASA Center Operations Directorate at Stennis. He was honored for significant contributions to ensure cultural resources and environmental compliance programs at Stennis enable the center’s ability to perform its rocket engine test missions.

Astronaut Don Pettit presented the award. Murrah received a Silver Snoopy lapel pin flown aboard NASA’s Endeavour space shuttle on the STS-126 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), in November 2008.

An Oregon native, Pettit worked as a staff scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico prior to becoming an astronaut with the 2006 class. He is a veteran of three spaceflights, serving as the science officer for the Expedition 6 mission to the ISS in 2003, as a mission specialist for the space shuttle STS-126 mission in 2008 and as flight engineer for the Expedition 30/31 mission in 2011-12. He has logged more than 370 days in space, including a five-and-a-half-month stay aboard the ISS during the Expedition 6 mission and a six-and-a-half-month stay during Expedition 30/31.

NASA’s SFA Program recognizes outstanding job performances and contributions by civil service and contract employees throughout the year and focuses on excellence in quality and safety in support of human spaceflight. The SFA Silver Snoopy Award is the astronauts’ personal award and is presented to less than 1 percent of the total NASA workforce annually. The award is presented by a member of the astronaut corps representing its core principles for outstanding flight safety and mission success.

