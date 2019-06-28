Stroble, Saulters and Moody elected to HORNE LLP’s Board of Directors

HORNE LLP announced the election of Anna Stroble, J.D., Jason Saulters, CPA, CGMA and Kade Moody, CPA, CHFP to HORNE’s Board of Directors.

Stroble is a government services partner at HORNE where her primary focus is helping disaster-impacted communities realize the numerous opportunities available under federal recovery programs. She joined the firm in 2015 after practicing law for more than 10 years. Stroble earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Mississippi College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi.

Saulters also elected to serve as the secretary/treasurer of the board, is the partner in charge of franchise services for the firm. He specializes in helping clients grow their businesses through financial outsourcing, tax strategy and consulting. Since joining the firm in 2005, Saulters has remained driven and devoted to serving franchise clients. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting from the University of South Alabama. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Alabama and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Moody is a healthcare partner at HORNE and serves as the leader of healthcare assurance services. He is also the firm’s Audit Quality Partner as designated by the Governmental Audit Quality Center and is a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional. Moody joined HORNE in 2002 after beginning his career with an international accounting firm and has nearly 30 years of experience in public accounting. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi.

The board also elected Partner in Charge of Construction, Joel Bobo, CPA, to serve as the chair of the board. Bobo provides assurance and advisory services to large, privately-owned companies. He also serves as a financial advisor to several other boards in the state. Bobo joined the firm in 1992 and has more than 35 years of public accounting experience including specific knowledge of construction, nonprofits and small businesses. He earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi.