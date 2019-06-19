Toddler drowns in canal at Mississippi RV park

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says deputies responded to Presley’s Outing about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a drowning. First responders took over efforts to revive the child, who was ultimately airlifted to Singing River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Coroner Vicki Broadus confirmed the cause of death was accidental due to drowning.

Neither the child’s name nor the circumstances surrounding the drowning have been released