TUPELO • Residents will be able to rent bicycles downtown if city officials grant a business permission to place bicycle racks on public sidewalks.
Tupelo resident Ethan Nolan is hoping to start a business that would allow people to rent bicycles in the downtown area for a period of time by downloading an app to pay for the rental time.
“On the app you will register your information, set up a payment method, and be brought to a map screen,” Nolan said. “Then, you click on the bike on the map and you will be prompted to scan the QR code to unlock the bike from the rack.”
Nolan said he felt led to try and start this company because he’s seen an uptick in people bike riding this summer, especially after the formation of a local bicycling club. He feels like the bicycle sharing business would attract more visitors to the area and give residents something new to do.
“Basically, I want to invest in Tupelo,” he said. “That’s kind of how I feel. I think it’s a good investment. Tupelo is growing and my generation … is very important to Tupelo right now.”
Ward 6 City Councilman Mike Bryan said he supported giving Nolan permission, but he did have concerns with other bike sharing businesses wanting to put their bikes on public sidewalks after Nolan.
“I like the idea,” Bryan said. “My concern is other companies wanting to do it, and then we look up and then we have tons of bikes on every street corner with other companies.”
Ward 5 City Councilman Buddy Palmer also said the business proposal was an excellent idea and would be “great thing to see happen.”
If the council approves Nolan’s request and proposal, he plans to install seven different bike hitches across the downtown area. The bicycles would be tracked using GPS and users would be charged if they don’t return the bicycles to the racks.
