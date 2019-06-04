Two Baptist Memorial hospitals receive ‘A’s’ on Spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County earned ‘A’s’ on The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Baptist Golden Triangle achieved an “A” for the seventh consecutive year and is the only hospital in Mississippi – and one of only 41 in the United States – to have received “A’s” for patient safety since Leapfrog began grading hospitals in 2012.

The designation recognizes the hospitals’ efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.