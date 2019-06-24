Waller raises awareness on negative impact of Bonnet Carre Spillway in Louisiana on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The Bill Waller for Governor campaign released a new video featuring Bill Waller in Louisiana at the Bonnet Carre Spillway that is currently flowing trillions of gallons of water into the Mississippi Sound, damaging the ecology and economy of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Last Friday, I had to go see it for myself, so I went to Louisiana to the Bonnet Carre Spillway on the 86th day that it’s been flowing water into the Mississippi Sound,” Waller said. “It’s the first time since the structure was built in 1931 that it’s been opened twice in the same year—and it’s the first time ever that it’s been opened two years in a row.”

In the new video, Waller discusses the problem of the Bonnet Carre Spillway saying, “As Governor, I want a seat at the table when there are decisions made by the Corps of Engineers or anyone that affect our Mississippi Sound. Secondly, I want a seat at the table when the decision is made to open structures like this that are devastating our Mississippi Coast. Join me in raising awareness of the issues of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, the trillions of gallons of polluted water going into our Mississippi Sound, so we can find a resolution and a solution to this problem.”