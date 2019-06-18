WBA Architecture welcomes Schaffhauser

The partners of WIER BOERNER ALLIN Architecture announced the addition of John Taylor Schaffhauser, AIA, NCARB, as Project Architect. Schaffhauser joins the Jackson-based firm from GO Logic in Belfast, Maine.
The Madison native graduated from Mississippi State University’s School of Architecture in 2015 and went on to join Lake | Flato Architects in San Antonio, Texas. There, he worked on a wide range of projects including the Austin Central Library, the Margaret Hance Park masterplan, Treehouse retail stores, and the Children and Family Garden Education Building at Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona. From San Antonio, Schaffhauser moved to Belfast, Maine to join GO Logic, where he worked on an array of private residences.
