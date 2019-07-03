Alderman, Stephens and Douga join White Construction

White Construction Company have announced that Ed Alderman, Superintendent, Donnie Stephens, Superintendent, and Tommy Douga, Project Engineer, have joined its staffs in Panama City FL and Ridgeland.
Alderman has over 30 years experience in mid- and high-rise hospitality and multi-family projects throughout Florida. He is assigned to Ridgeland and Panama City.
Stephens has 37 years of both retail and commercial experience with emphasis on high-end interior finishes. He is assigned to Ridgeland and Panama City.
Douga is a recent grad of Sam Houston State University and is assigned to Ridgeland.
