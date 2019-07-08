Applications for 4 Mississippi charter schools move forward

The state’s Charter School Authorizer Board on Monday voted to accept four applications as complete and eligible for a final decision.

Two schools are proposed for Greenwood, with one each for Canton and Vicksburg.

All four finalists have applied unsuccessfully before.

In Greenwood, MS Delta Academies seeks a school serving grades 6-8, while Mississippi Community Education Center wants to open a K-5 school.

SR1 proposes a K-5 school in Canton. The Randy J. Naylor Memorial Foundation proposes a K-6 school in Vicksburg.

The board denied as inadequate an application by KC Schools Inc. for a K-12 school in the South Pike school district.

The board will approve or deny finalists in September.