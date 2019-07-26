Assistant tax collector put on leave days after arrest

An assistant tax collector indicted on four counts of submitting false statements to defraud the government has been placed on administrative leave.
News outlets report Harrison County Tax Collector David LaRosa says 53-year-old Denise Renee Gill had her last day at work Wednesday.
The Sun Herald reports Gill was arrested July 15 and briefly returned to work at the tax collector’s office in Gulfport after bonding out of jail. LaRosa says Gill will remain on leave until the case is resolved.
WLOX-TV reports Gill is accused of receiving reimbursements for travel in her personal vehicle and submitting false overtime work.
Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has demanded she pay the county back more than $19,800.
It’s unclear whether Gill had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info