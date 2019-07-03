Baker Donelson named Gold Standard Firm by Women in Law Empowerment Forum

For the fifth consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been certified by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF) as a Gold Standard Firm.

WILEF grants Gold Standard status to firms that meet objective criteria concerning the number of women among equity partners, in firm leadership positions, and in the ranks of their most highly compensated partners. Baker Donelson was among 45 U.S. law firms to earn this certification.

Criteria that are considered for WILEF Gold Standard Certification include the number of women attorneys who are equity partners; who serve as heads of the firm, its offices and practice groups or departments; who serve on the firm’s primary governance committee; and who serve on the firm’s compensation committee.