Baldock and Crozier join Peterbilt Truck Centers

Randy Baldock joined Peterbuilt Truck Centers as Chief Financial Officer. He has more than 30 years of accounting and finance experience, the last 12 in automotive parts distribution with AAHC Inc. Baldock is a graduate of the University of Memphis. He is married with 4 children and 2 grandsons.
Carey Crozier joined Peterbilt Truck Centers as Marketing Coordinator. She previously directed the merchandising and marketing for the Metairie Country Club, and most recently was the Head Senior Page for the Mississippi State Senate. Crozier is a 2018 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and enjoys watching and playing sports, gardening, traveling and family.
