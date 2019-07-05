Baxter named Communications Director for Hancock Port Commission

The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission announced that Jennifer Baxter has been named Communications Director. In her role, she is responsible for managing internal and external communications, public relations, and government relations.
Baxter has worked in government agencies for almost 10 years, most recently having served as the Executive Director for the Hancock County Library System.
Baxter, a Mississippi native, graduated from The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Journalism with an emphasis in print. She earned a Master of Library and Information Science from The University of Southern Mississippi and a Master of Public Administration from Arkansas State University.
She is a graduate of Leadership Hancock County, and is accepted into the Gulf Coast Business Council Master’s Leadership Program. Baxter is currently active in numerous community organizations and events.
