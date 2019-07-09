Board approves air pollution permit for wood pellet plant

The Clarion Ledger reports the state Environmental Quality Permit Board voted unanimously to issue a permit Tuesday for Enviva LP’s plant in Lucedale.
Environmental groups have voiced concerns about dust and other emissions from the $140 million plant. But Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality staff members recommended that the board approve the plant, saying it was designed with adequate pollution controls.
State and local officials have pledged what could be $17 million in aid and tax breaks over the next 10 years. The plant is supposed to hire 90 workers directly, with as many as 300 loggers and truckers also finding work supplying logs to Enviva.
