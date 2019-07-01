Bryant announces initiatives for Stennis Center

MBJ staff

Gov. Phil Bryant announced on Monday two initiatives to attract space companies and strengthen the presence of the John C. Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.

The center is a 14,000-acre complex surrounded by a 125,000-acre heavily wooded buffer zone.

It’s where some of the most powerful rocket engines in the world have been tested, including first- and second-stage boosters for the Saturn V.

Patrick Scheuremann, former head of the center, will lead the initiatives.

“The state of Mississippi has a long history of making key investments at Stennis Space Center to attract government, university and commercial customers to the Federal City,” Scheuremann said in a release.

“The new initiatives . . . will continue that tradition and bolster the Gulf Coast’s involvement in both civil, commercial and military space activities,” Scheuermann said.

The other initiative is the Mississippi National Guard Space Directorate, which will be commanded by Col. Billy Murphy of the Mississippi Air National Guard’s 186th Air Operations Group.

Murphy will also develop a Space Task Force that will be responsible for conducting space operations. It will align with President Donald Trump’s Space Force Initiative.

The center provides test services for NASA, the Department of Defense and the commercial sector. It’s home to NASA’s Rocket Propulsion Test Program, which manages all the agency’s propulsion test facilities.

The center was founded in 1961 and now has more than 40 resident agencies and over 5,000 employees.

SSC has hundreds of scientists and technicians working in fields as varied as propulsion, geospatial technologies and underwater research. It has the world’s largest concentrations of oceanographers.

The largest tenant is the Navy, which operates its oceanographic research community from SSC as well as one of the world’s largest supercomputers, according to an article by David Tortorano published in 2017 in the Mississippi Business Journal.