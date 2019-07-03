Butler Snow ranked by The Legal 500 U.S.

The Legal 500 U.S. has ranked Butler Snow nationally for its pharmaceutical, medical device and health care work. The firm was one of 30 firms ranked in the top tiers nationwide for Dispute Resolution: Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices – Defense.
In Mississippi, Alyson Bustamante Jones was one of only five attorneys nationwide ranked as a Next Generation Lawyer, and Christy D. Jones was one of only 14 attorneys nationwide ranked as a Leading Lawyer. Attorneys David M. Cohen, Kenneth P. Conour, Andrea La’Verne Edney, Cedric E. Evans, William M. Gage, Eric E. Hudson, Charles F. Morrow and Orlando R. Richmond, Sr. were also noted for their work.
