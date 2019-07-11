Callaway’s closing out County Line Road center

By JACK WEATHERLY
Callaway’s Yard and Garden Center is marking its 40th anniversary this year at the intersection of Pear Orchard Road and County Line Road.
It is also leaving that location by the end of the year, said owner Brint Callaway.
Callaway’s opened in Gluckstadt three years ago the latest incarnation of the third-generation business that dates to 1954 in Jackson. While it may lose some of its longtime customers, it is betting it will keep enough and add more than it would have otherwise, Callaway said.
“There’s still a lot of business here” on County Line, Callaway said in a telephone interview, “but [it’s] not as strong as it used to be.”
The idea is to follow growth in Madison County as it continues moving northward, he said.
County Line has long been a dominant retail corridor, but faces growth and competition elsewhere in the three-county core of metro Jackson, which includes Hinds and Rankin.
Callaway said that “we don’t have any trouble here,” as the mile-long corridor fights to maintain its status as a major contributor to the Ridgeland tax base.
The anchor of the street is the nearby Northpark Mall, which dedicated a multimillion first phase makeover in November to make it more “family friendly.” The mall was opened in 1984 and, as with so many other malls, is taking the adapt of die approach.
The location for Callaway’s on Pear Orchard is one of several locations the Callaway family has opened.. The first was at the intersection of Meadowbrook Road and Highway 51 in 1954.
Callaway said that thus far the fourth generation has not made a commitment to the nursery, being grown and with their own careers.
But they are showing signs of gravitating from around the country back to the stomping grounds, he said.
Even as those grounds move around a little.
