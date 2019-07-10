Candidate: Woman reporter must be joined by male colleague

Larrison Campbell with the online publication Mississippi Today says she requested to “shadow” Robert Foster to report about his campaign before the Aug. 6 primary, and his campaign director, Colton Robison, told her Foster would not ride in a vehicle alone with her because people could insinuate Foster and Campbell are having an affair.
Foster told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he won’t be alone with any woman other than his wife, even while working or campaigning. He said being alone with a man is no problem.
Campbell wrote that Mississippi Today rejected Foster’s condition that she bring a male colleague as “sexist.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info