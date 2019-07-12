Canizaro announces newest team member

Canizaro Cawthon Davis announces newest team member, Tyler Scott, who will be an Architectural Intern. He is a 2019 graduate of Mississippi State University’s School of Architecture. Tyler received the 2019 Undergraduate Research Award from the Office of Research and Economic Development for his work researching Mass Timber applications to the construction of temporary housing. Tyler is a Pearl, MS, native and is an Eagle Scout. He remains very active with the Boy Scouts of America Unit 307 where he is an Assistant Scoutmaster and is active with other local organizations.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info