Cary Karlson to retire from Washington County Economic Alliance

After 7 years working devotedly for the Washington County Economic Alliance (WCEA), Cary Karlson, a resident of Greenville, is set to retire on July 31.

Cary Karlson, 65, joined the WCEA in 2012 after numerous years of experience in wholesale trade and product development. During his time at the WCEA, he was responsible for rebuilding the organization into the premier economic development entity in the Mississippi Delta through numerous successful projects such as the development of two shovel-ready green sites; the certification of Washington County as an ACT Work Ready Community; and the recruitment of Nufarm Americas to Greenville, MS, which is the first manufacturing announcement to Washington County since 2004. He is a community champion, leveraging the success in Washington County to strengthen a positive community attitude.

“After much thought, prayer and discussion with my wife Craig, I have reached a decision to retire as Executive Director of the Washington County Economic Alliance on July 31, 2019,” said Executive Director Cary Karlson. “I have been honored to serve the residents of Washington County and be partners with great leaders including Dave Clarke, Johnny McRight, Stephanie Patton, Ryan Ashley, and Frank Howell. The talented team that I have been blessed to work with over the past seven years, Carolyn Baker, Kay Sipes, Angelica Richards, Hillary Boggs, Debra Wintory, Tom Daly, and Will Coppage, inspired me daily to help Washington County grow and be a better place to live.”

A farewell event will be held at 4:00pm to 6:00pm on July 23, 2019 at the Leyser Gallery, located at 303 Washington Ave., Greenville 38703. All friends, coworkers, and well-wishers are welcome to attend.