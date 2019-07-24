Children’s Clinic in Hattiesburg expands services, staff

Children’s Clinic, a satellite location of Hattiesburg Clinic, is now offering walk-in immediate care appointments with the addition of two new providers.

Savannah B.C. Murray, CNP, and Felicia S. Stewart, CNP, joined Children’s Clinic, where they provide immediate care services for infants, children and adolescents.

Murray has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alcorn State University in Lorman, and a Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the Mississippi Nurses Association. Her special interests include chronic care and special needs.

Stewart has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and also has professional affiliations with the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.