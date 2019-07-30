Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) welcomes Dr. Zaid Altheeb, interventional cardiologist, to its CIS clinic in Meridian at 4909 Great River Drive. Dr. Altheeb joins the CIS Meridian team comprised of nine cardiologists and six nurse practitioners who provide complete cardiovascular care to the community of Meridian.

Dr. Altheeb studied at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan where he completed a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery. He completed his internal medicine residency and cardiovascular medicine fellowship at New York Medical College in Paterson, New Jersey, and his fellowship in interventional cardiology at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, also in Paterson.

Dr. Altheeb is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular medicine, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and vascular ultrasound. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association. He is also fluent in English and Arabic. Additionally, he has been published in numerous publications and enjoys volunteering and community service.