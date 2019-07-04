Community Bank opens new mortgage headquarters

Community Bank has announced the opening of our Mortgage Department’s new headquarters at 138 Lakeland Heights Boulevard, Flowood. “It’s exciting to see the plan come to fruition, we have long needed this space to better serve our valued customers,” commented Greg Moore, President and CEO, Community Bank, “We are proud to be able to do this here in Rankin County, further rooting Community Bank in this community.”

The Community Bank Mortgage Building is a 1 story, 11,000 square foot office building. Construction was completed by Fountain Construction, with The Pickering Firm serving as the project engineer. Dale Partners Architects designed the building to feature a highly efficient semi-open office plan, which includes a space for reception, enclosed perimeter offices, a conference room, break room, and a centrally located open office space.

Community Bank is one of the South’s fastest- growing financial institutions. By employing a unique approach to one of America’s most routine industries, today Community Bank is $3.3 billion in assets with 49 offices and over 800 staff members stretching across the Southeast in four states – Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.