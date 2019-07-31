Construction company fired from school project files suit

A shuttered construction company has sued an architect, school superintendent and newspaper over a school expansion project in Mississippi.
The McComb Enterprise-Journal reports Casablanca Construction Inc. filed the lawsuit July 23 in Lamar County Circuit Court. It says the company was hired in October 2017 for the project at North Pike High School in Summit.
The lawsuit says the company faced several construction delays and the architect, Gary Bailey, improperly terminated its contract with Casablanca after a dispute. Casablanca shut down after losing the contract.
The lawsuit also says school superintendent Dennis Penton and the Enterprise-Journal committed libel and slander in articles in January and May 2018 about delays in the project.
Editor Jack Ryan says the newspaper stands by its reporting. Penton, Bailey and Casablanca’s attorney all had no comment.
