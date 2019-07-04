Cotton House Hotel in Cleveland announces leadership team

Management company MMI Hotel Group announced the leadership team behind the Cotton House hotel in Cleveland. A Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel and a member of the Southern Living Hotel Collection, the 95-room hotel is scheduled to open in July.

Cotton House Leadership Team includes:

General Manager, James McAfee – McAfee, formerly a property leader at Renaissance Montgomery Hotel in Montgomery, Alabama, transitions into the role of Cotton House General Manager. With 15 years of service within the Marriott system under his belt, McAfee has experience in both managerial and directorial roles.

Director of Sales, Doris Dickerson – Dickerson, has over 20 years of experience in Sales and Management. She has a proven history of improving overall sales at past companies, including Ganz, LLC.

Business Development Manager, Brittany McClendon – McClendon, a native of the Delta, has expertise in both PR and Marketing. She formerly assisted with social media marketing for the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.

Front Desk Manager, Rosemary Bauer – Bauer has an extensive history in HR and the hospitality industry. Bauer will handle the overall experience of Cotton House guests.

Executive Housekeeper, Tracey Bradley – Bradley was formerly the Property Inspector and Head of Housekeeping at Hampton Inn in Cleveland.