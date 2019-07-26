DA: Ole Miss slaying case to be sent to grand jury

Authorities say the case of a slain University of Mississippi student will be turned over to a grand jury.
District Attorney Ben Creekmore told WREG-TV on Thursday that a motion has also been filed to withhold bail for the man charged in the case. Classmate Brandon A. Theesfeld, of Texas, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, who was found shot to death last weekend.
Surveillance video released by the city shows Kostial, Missouri, leaving a bar Friday night and being picked up by a van. Kostial’s roommate has said Kostial returned home. Hours later, deputies in Harmontown found Kostial shot to death about 30 miles from university grounds.
The 22-year-old Theesfeld was later arrested at a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee. He remains jailed.
