Developer gets approval for casino on Mississippi Gulf Coast

A plan to build a casino on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast is one step closer to becoming reality.
WLOX-TV reports the Mississippi Gaming Commission gave site approval Thursday to the Cure Land Co. The local developer plans to build the casino in Lakeshore, a community near Bay St. Louis.
In March , the developer submitted a legal notice to build the casino with 40,000 square feet (3,700 square meters) of gambling space, 1,100 slot machines and 22 game tables as well as a 300-room hotel.
Cure Land is one of the largest landowners in Hancock County. The company is building a boutique hotel in downtown Bay St. Louis — and also is the landlord of the Silver Slipper Casino, where the rent is based on a share of the casino revenue.
