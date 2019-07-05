Director of local children’s organization wins prestigious national award

Cynthia Chauvin, the director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Hancock County, a local program that works with children who have experienced abuse or neglect, has been named the program director of the year by the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian Ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children. Chauvin is one of nearly 900 local program directors nationwide.
The National CASA/GAL Association’s Kappa Alpha Theta Program Director of the Year Award was created to recognize the exceptional work program directors do every day. The recipient of this award is someone who has taken significant actions to establish or expand a CASA/GAL program.
Chauvin joined CASA of Hancock County five years ago. Prior to serving with CASA in Mississippi Chauvin also directed a suburban CASA program in the New Orleans area.
