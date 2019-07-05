Fields named Vice President, Manufacturing at Nissan Canton

Nissan announced a change in senior management at its Canton plant with the appointment of Erik Fields as vice president, Manufacturing.

Fields has more than 20 years of automotive and engineering expertise. He has spent 12 years at Nissan Canton, serving in various roles of increasing responsibility, including manufacturing program manager, where he helped lead the launch of Nissan Altima, TITAN XD and NV Passenger Van. He was director of engineering for four years before taking on his current role as director of production operations maintenance. Prior to joining Nissan, Fields held engineering roles with other automotive and manufacturing companies.

Fields holds an MBA from the University of Mississippi and a bachelor’s in industrial engineering from Ohio University. He serves as vice president of the Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association.