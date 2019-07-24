Forrest General’s Hospice ranks in top 5% in national survey

Forrest General’s Home Care and Hospice has received the Strategic Healthcare Programs’ (SHP) Best Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Award. The award recognizes the hospital for achieving an overall score that ranked within the top 5 percent in the SHP national Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Hospice benchmark and above the SHP national average for each CAHPS hospice quality measure in the 2018 calendar year.
This award measures the caregiver’s point of view meaning that the survey is delivered to patients’ families, friends, and other caregivers.
