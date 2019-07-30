Hadley elected Chair of section of the State Bar of Texas

Shareholder Elizabeth Ross Hadley of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Austin office has been elected Chair of the Legislative and Campaign Law Section of the State Bar of Texas for 2019-20.
Hadley’s responsibilities will include carrying out initiatives that provide education and resources to Texas attorneys engaged in legislative advocacy and who advise clients on campaign finance and campaign and election law. Hadley previously served as Section Vice Chair.
Hadley represents clients before the legislature, state agencies, and the executive branch on regulatory and legislative matters, as well as in litigation and other legal matters. Before joining Greenberg Traurig, Hadley served as assistant commissioner for the Texas Department of Agriculture under Commissioner Todd Staples, and served as general counsel for former Texas State Senator Kip Averitt. Hadley also worked in Washington, D.C. for then Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (MS).
Hadley earned a B.A. in political science from the University of Mississippi and her law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. In 2018, she was appointed to the advisory board of the University of Mississippi Department of Political Science.
